Attorney says man arrested near road rage incident that left child wounded was a witness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The attorney for a Louisville man arrested on an illegal gun possession charge in the area where a road rage incident left a 6-year-old girl wounded says his client is innocent and it’s a miracle that he was standing before the court.

Jonathan Rivera, 33, was arrested Tuesday, July 11 at Louisville Metro police headquarters on a charge of being a felon in possession of a handgun. He has not been charged with the shooting.

According to an arrest citation, officers were called to a shooting scene on Interstate 65 North and University Boulevard around 8:40 p.m. July 10. Officers found that Rivera had a 9mm Taurus handgun in his waistband. They also found several shell casings at the scene which matched the gun seized from Rivera.

During his arraignment at the Louisville Metro Corrections courtroom, Rivera’s attorney, Jaret Hill, said there are extenuating circumstances and that his client is a victim in the incident. Rivera, Hill said, had nothing to do with the shooting other than being a witness to it.

According to Hill, Rivera was riding his motorcycle on the ramp off University Boulevard when he was struck from behind by a vehicle traveling 50 to 60 miles an hour. Thinking the person whose vehicle struck Rivera was going to return to the scene, Hill said someone threw a gun in Rivera’s direction. Rivera, Hill said, was only defending himself.

Hill told the court the association the media has made of his client being connected to the shooting of the child is incorrect and that Rivera is “a pretty substantial witness.” Hill said Rivera has spent two days giving his testimony to police to help resolve the shooting case.

Saying that his client needs to be safe and able to work, Hill asked the court to release Rivera on his own recognizance. The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office asked that bond be set at $25,000. Jefferson District Court Judge Amber Wolf denied both requests saying the bond wanted by prosecutors was excessive, and release on recognizance was not appropriate.

Wolf told both sides she cannot take into consideration the shooting of the girl because the only allegation Rivera is currently facing is possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Rivera’s bond was kept at $5,000 cash and his next court date was set for July 20. Hill told the court he would like to get that hearing on the docket earlier.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.