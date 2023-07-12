Bullitt County man charged with setting fire at Mt. Washington business

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) – A Bullitt County man has been charged with intentionally starting a fire that damaged a business.

Christopher C. Jenkins, 22, of Mt. Washington, was arrested July 9 by Mt. Washington police on arson third degree and criminal mischief charges.

The fire happened at Mic-Zee’s Car Wash in the 700 block of North Bardstown Road. Investigators were able to determine that Jenkins intentionally threw a firework on top of the business, starting the fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported, but police say the building received significant damage.

Court records show the original charges against Jenkins were amended down to attempted arson and attempted criminal mischief. The attempted arson charge was dismissed and Jenkins pleaded guilty attempted criminal mischief charge during a July 12 hearing.

Jenkins received a 90-day sentence that was conditionally discharged for 90 days. The sentence could still be imposed if Jenkins gets in trouble during the next two years.

