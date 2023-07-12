FBI Louisville is recruiting women agents. The first step? A physical fitness test. Watch WAVE News give it a try.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - FBI Louisville is actively recruiting women agents. The bureau is hosting a Female Agent Recruiting Event in August in Louisville.

As part of the application process, all entrants must pass a physical fitness test consisting of timed sit-ups, continuous push-ups, a 300-meter sprint, and a 1.5-mile run.

WAVE News reporter Kathleen Ninke volunteered to take the FBI physical fitness test to demonstrate the skill needed. See how she did in the video player above. (Spoiler alert: she’ll be keeping her day job.)

The FBI Female Agent Recruiting Event is happening August 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. For information on the location and what to bring, email your interest to LouisvilleApplicants@FBI.gov.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.