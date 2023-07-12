FBI suspect seeks private attorney to save taxpayers money

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The FBI raids a man’s home in Mount Washington, and neighbors described haveing seen dozens of agents in full tactical gear.

“It was like a war zone this morning,” Ronnie Glass said. “It really scared me.”

Glass lives on Love Avenue, where the raid took place early Tuesday morning.

“The side streets, the front of my yard, the side of my yard, the FBI van,” neighbor, Gary House said. “I didn’t know what was going on.”

The FBI arrested 39-year-old James William Nott and charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Documents said he was in possession of an AK-47 rifle, a .38 special, Charter Arms, revolver, and ammunition.

WAVE News Troubleshooters uncovered Nott had a history in federal prison. According to documents dating back to 2011, the ATF raided Nott’s home, which was in Vine Grove at the time.

They found a “mass” amount of destructive devices like grenade parts, fuse assemblies and propellants, the court documents state.

When they asked him about him, he told the agent they were all his and that he’d built destructive devices before.

He was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and three additional years of supervised release.

Before that was completed, Nott violated the conditions, and in 2014 he was sentenced to nine more months behind bars.

At his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon, he told the judge that he would rather ask his family to gather funds for a private attorney because he did not want to spend “taxpayer money” on a public defender.

Nott remains in federal custody and is scheduled for a detention hearing on July 12.

If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

