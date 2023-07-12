Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Heating up this afternoon

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight/Thursday morning
  • Additional storms expected Thursday afternoon/evening; some may be strong
  • Rounds of storms through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly sunny skies this afternoon as we heat up into the upper 80s with even a few 90 or 91 degree temperatures possible.

Some increase in clouds is possible closer to sunset. We’ll be monitoring for a small storm chance this evening but most will remain dry with spotty downpours and/or thunderstorms possible just before sunrise on Thursday.

After some spotty thunderstorms early Thursday, the focus will shift to the re-development of strong thunderstorms into the late afternoon and evening hours. Exact timing and coverage is still uncertain but the risk to turn strong or severe remains on the table.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue to be possible into Thursday night. Areas that do pick up rainfall could see some locally dense fog develop toward sunrise on Friday.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected Friday; isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible. Thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage on Saturday with a reduction expected for Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

