FORECAST: Heating up this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight/Thursday morning

Additional storms expected Thursday afternoon/evening; some may be strong

Rounds of storms through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly sunny skies this afternoon as we heat up into the upper 80s with even a few 90 or 91 degree temperatures possible.

Some increase in clouds is possible closer to sunset. We’ll be monitoring for a small storm chance this evening but most will remain dry with spotty downpours and/or thunderstorms possible just before sunrise on Thursday.

After some spotty thunderstorms early Thursday, the focus will shift to the re-development of strong thunderstorms into the late afternoon and evening hours. Exact timing and coverage is still uncertain but the risk to turn strong or severe remains on the table.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue to be possible into Thursday night. Areas that do pick up rainfall could see some locally dense fog develop toward sunrise on Friday.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected Friday; isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible. Thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage on Saturday with a reduction expected for Sunday.

