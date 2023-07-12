FORECAST: Stormy pattern returns Thursday, but there are some dry days in the forecast

WEATHER HEADLINES

Strong storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening

Foggy start to a drier Friday

Storms return early Saturday, but Sunday is looking drier

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll stay mainly dry overnight as storms to our west fade well before arriving here. Expect a partly cloudy sky and only a small chance of an isolated shower through Thursday morning. It will be quite humid overnight with lows only dropping into the 70s.

Developing thunderstorms Thursday afternoon will drop south into our area during the evening strong with damaging wind and flash flooding potential. Highs will get close to 90 degrees before the storms arrive.

Scattered storms will persist in some areas Thursday night before dissipating. Fog will develop early Friday morning, especially in areas that received rain Thursday evening. This fog could be dense, so use caution early Friday!

Friday is a drier day as we find ourselves between rounds of storms late Thursday and early Saturday. We’ll be partly sunny with highs near 90.

Saturday’s storms look to arrive earlier in the day, but the exact timing is still a bit unclear. A few of these storms could be strong depending on that timing.

By Sunday we’ll be in another lull between storm chances, allowing temperatures to rebound into the upper 80s by the afternoon. Scattered storm chances are back in the forecast by the next workweek.

