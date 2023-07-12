Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Stormy pattern returns Thursday, but there are some dry days in the forecast

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Strong storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening
  • Foggy start to a drier Friday
  • Storms return early Saturday, but Sunday is looking drier

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll stay mainly dry overnight as storms to our west fade well before arriving here. Expect a partly cloudy sky and only a small chance of an isolated shower through Thursday morning. It will be quite humid overnight with lows only dropping into the 70s.

Developing thunderstorms Thursday afternoon will drop south into our area during the evening strong with damaging wind and flash flooding potential. Highs will get close to 90 degrees before the storms arrive.

Scattered storms will persist in some areas Thursday night before dissipating. Fog will develop early Friday morning, especially in areas that received rain Thursday evening. This fog could be dense, so use caution early Friday!

Friday is a drier day as we find ourselves between rounds of storms late Thursday and early Saturday. We’ll be partly sunny with highs near 90.

Saturday’s storms look to arrive earlier in the day, but the exact timing is still a bit unclear. A few of these storms could be strong depending on that timing.

By Sunday we’ll be in another lull between storm chances, allowing temperatures to rebound into the upper 80s by the afternoon. Scattered storm chances are back in the forecast by the next workweek.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE Midday Weather - Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Most Read

WAVE News break down key Kentucky laws that go into place once the 2023-2024 school year starts.
New Kentucky laws set to take effect ahead of 2023-2024 school year
25-year-old Maxwell Emerson
Family of Oldham County teacher killed in Washington, D.C. responds to suspect arrest
The shooting happened Monday evening.
6-year-old shot, hospitalized after road rage incident on I-65 North
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Woman seriously injured in crash on Outer Loop
KSP Logo
2 Hardin County residents killed in crash on Shepherdsville Road

Latest News

WAVE Midday Weather - Wednesday, July 12, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 7/12
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 7/11
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 7/7