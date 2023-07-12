JCPS superintendent receives nearly $75k raise after performance review

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School Superintendent Marty Pollio will receive nearly a $75,000 salary increase after receiving a positive performance evaluation.

Pollio’s raise was announced Tuesday by the JCPS Board of Education after their annual evaluation of the superintendent.

His current annual base salary of $276,000 will increase to $350,244, which the board is proportionate to the $313,813 per year the Fayette County Schools superintendent earns for leading the second-largest school district in the state.

The board says Pollio has been a “champion for the district”, advocating for JCPS and its students and staff.

“I’m gratified that the board believes in my leadership and what our team is doing to educate every child in JCPS,” Pollio said.

Some changes implemented by Pollio that were cited by the board included new school start times, a 10-year facility plan, staff salary increases and finding more equitable ways to fund schools.

Pollio’s needs-based budgeting model was reviewed as “innovative, data-driven, bold and demonstrates a deep understanding of and commitment to what will be required to improve outcomes for all students.”

As part of its review, the board listed five areas of emphasis and growth for Pollio. His performance was rated exemplary in three categories and “accomplished” in the other four.

“We are confident in his leadership ability to continue improving student learning in the District,” the board said.

Pollio began his JCPS career in 1997 as a social studies teacher, then became a high school principal. He then moved into the superintendent’s office in 2017 as an interim before moving into the position permanently in 2018.

“We’ve been through a lot of challenges in the past five years,” Pollio said. “But I believe we have the systems and people now in place to produce student outcomes like we may have never seen before.”

Board members applauded Pollio’s implementation of an innovative safety plan, as well as his response to concerns about weapons in schools.

All this followed by the installation of weapon detection systems in schools beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

“We commend Dr. Pollio for always standing up for JCPS,” the board said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.