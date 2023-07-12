Ky. school district provides free school supplies to students for 4th year in a row

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Soon, parents will take their children back to school shopping.

Students in one Kentucky county are getting a homework pass on that assignment.

“It’s critical that everybody comes in at the same starting spot,” said Lincoln County Schools Finance Director Lee Ann Smith.

Smith says providing their students with free school supplies is a way of leveling the playing field.

“The more we can kind of take that out of the equation and just let the kids attend and learn, you know, that’s a good thing,” said Smith.

This is now the district’s fourth year of being able to do that. They are using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding received during the pandemic.

“Once we found out this was an acceptable way to spend those funds, we thought it was a great way to use that money and also help out our families at the same time,” said Smith.

Something parents and teachers alike appreciate. Brittany Freel is a teacher in Madison County.

“If we don’t have it, teachers will buy it themselves,” said Freel.

This is why teachers across the country have turned to creating Amazon wish lists. They add school supplies and items for their classrooms to a public list. Then strangers purchase those items for them, so they don’t have to pay out of pocket.

“I think that people realize all that a teacher does, and maybe some people don’t realize that we buy most of the things in our classrooms,” said Freel.

Freel says her list consists of your typical school supplies, organizational items and decorations, something she says helps students feel more at home in the classroom.

“The kids really like it. I teach middle school, so you’d think that they wouldn’t, but they like to see the room decorated,” said Freel.

Lincoln County says that after this school year they will have spent their ESSER funding.

Lee Ann Smith says she hopes they’re able to continue providing free school supplies in the future, but it depends on the district’s budget moving forward.

