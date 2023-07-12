Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Man taken to UofL Hospital after being found shot in Russell neighborhood

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man with a gunshot wound in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to an area between the 2200 to 2300 block of Magazine Street on Wednesday at about 5 a.m. Officers had rendered first aid until EMS could get there.

The man was take to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that appear to not be life-threatening.

There are currently no known suspects as the Louisville Metro Police Department Non-Fatal Shooting Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or click here to use the online LMPD Crime Tip portal.

