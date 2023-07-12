LMPD: Woman, teen recovering after 2 separate shootings in Cane Run Road area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for suspects in two late Tuesday night shootings in the area of Cane Run Road.

One of those victims though is a teenager.

Louisville Metro police officers were first called at about 10 p.m. to the 4100 block of Cane Run Road near Riverside Garden Park. They found a woman shot in the leg. Officers used a tourniquet to slow that blood loss and got her to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Then, less than two hours later, officers were called a couple miles south to the 4600 block of Dover Road, which is just yards from Cane Run Road. When officers got there, they couldn’t find a victim. Then UofL Hospital called saying a male teenager had shown up with a gunshot wound to the arm. He’s expected to be okay, too.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating both of these cases. Anyone with information can the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or click here to use the LMPD online Crime Tip Portal.

