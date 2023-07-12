Contact Troubleshooters
Man arrested near road rage incident that left 6-year-old in hospital

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested in the area of I-65 North and University Boulevard, the same scene where the road rage incident happened that caused a 6-year-old girl to go to the hospital.

Jonathan Rivera was taken into custody on Monday. According to an arrest citation, several shell casings were found at the scene and testing matched the handgun that was seized by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Rivera’s arrest charge is listed as possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

