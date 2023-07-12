Person dead after crash in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are dead after a crash in Okolona Wednesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a crash on Outer Loop at Briarcliff Road around 5:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Mitchell said a car was traveling west on Outer Loop when, for some unknown reason, it crossed into the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on with a minivan.

The driver of the car was fatally wounded and pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials. The driver of the minivan was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive their injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

