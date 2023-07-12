Contact Troubleshooters
Ribbon cutting for AT&T Fiber in Oldham County

Homeowners in Oldham County have just joined the hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians who now...
Homeowners in Oldham County have just joined the hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians who now have access to AT&T Fiber.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homeowners in Oldham County have just joined the hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians who now have access to AT&T Fiber.

The internet provider was alongside state and local leaders at the county’s Fiscal Court building for the ribbon cutting of the high-speed internet option.

AT&T Fiber can deliver upload and download speeds of five gigabits per second. Currently, 350,000 customer locations around the state have this internet service available.

This project is part of a $33 million network rollout throughout Oldham County.

“We’re really excited to have reached this point in our relationship with AT&T,” Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele said. “We started in March of last year, after about a three-year investigation into who could really provide the best internet service in Oldham County. We looked at a number of companies. AT&T stood out as the most reliable.”

Voegele said this project should be done by March 2024.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

