Trinity Golf Team volunteers at Cherokee Golf Course

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Cherokee Golf Course is getting some attention from the Trinity High School Golf Team.

Members of the team are spending six days at the course. They are power washing buildings, painting, putting down mulch, planting flowers and other needed maintenance.

The public golf course opened in 1985 and anyone who wants to play at the course just needs to pay a green fee.

“Well, it was just kind of run down,” one member of the team said. “Now, being able to help fix it, and put our own time in has been really good. We are really just making it look presentable and bringing it back to what it should be, and what it has been before. And that’s meant a lot to help the golf courses in Louisville.”

The golf course will host three high school tournaments this season.

