Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Truck sinks into EKY lake, no injuries reported

Photo Courtesy: Manchester Fire Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Manchester Fire Department Facebook(Manchester Fire Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy start to the week for first responders in one Eastern Kentucky county.

On Sunday afternoon, officials with the Manchester Fire Department responded to Bert T. Combs Lake for a report of a truck sinking into the water with a man inside.

While the man was able to escape before the truck went under, the vehicle did not fare as well.

Firefighters reached out to a Laurel County organization, Diving with Hope, to assist with retrieving the truck.

Divers were able to find it, attach towing straps to the vehicle and a tow truck pulled it out of the lake.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Officers responded to a report of a crash on Outer Loop at Briarcliff Road around 5:30 p.m.
Person dead after crash in Okolona
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
Attorney says man arrested near road rage incident that left child wounded was a witness

Latest News

The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation donated $15,000 to Mama to Mama, a non-profit that...
Charitable foundation donates $15K to support new mothers
Downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Evening strong storms lead to fog by Friday morning
Louisville leaders announce first installment spending plan for millions in opioid settlement funds
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 7/13
StormTALK! 7/13