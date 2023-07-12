Contact Troubleshooters
UPS workers hold ‘practice protest’ in Lexington ahead of potential nationwide strike

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Workers for UPS, one of the largest shipping companies in the world, are gearing up for a strike.

UPS workers could start a work stoppage on August 1.

Union members at Lexington’s shipping center spent Tuesday morning getting ready. Teamsters Local 651 President James Brant tells us they represent 2,200 UPS workers across central and eastern Kentucky.

Tuesday morning, they brought their Lexington members together for a ‘practice protest’ ahead of what could be coming in the form of a nationwide strike.

Brant says a just wage is the key issue now causing the rift between union and company.

“During the pandemic, this company made record profits - billions,” said Brant. “The split is with the part-timers right now. They don’t want to pay part-timers a living wage. Part-timers are having to work two and three jobs to pay their bills. A phone call could resolve this.”

Teamsters also took issue with a lack of full-time opportunities and, until a tentative deal was reached last month, Brant says UPS resisted putting air conditioning in their trucks.

“We had package drivers overheating because of the heat, with no A/C,” said Brant.

Both sides have accused each other of walking away from the table, but Brant hopes these displays will make UPS reach agreeable terms.

“No one wants to go on strike. That’s the last resort,” said Brant. “It’s not going to be us putting UPS on strike. It’s going to be UPS putting themselves on strike.”

As the month of July carries on, and the contract’s expiration date draws nearer Brant says there will be more of these practice protests. He hopes to draw bigger crowds and make an even louder cry for the support of these workers.

On its website, UPS says it is committed to securing a contract that provides wins for the company and the union.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

