Charitable foundation donates $15K to support new mothers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation donated $15,000 to Mama to Mama, a non-profit that supports minority mothers. The donation will support the organization’s doula program, which helps mothers with mental and physical support during pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum.

Data shows that Kentucky’s maternal death rate is higher than the national average. Additionally, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues than white women.

Mama to Mama’s executive director, Kazia Bryant, used to be a doula, so she’s seen the challenges firsthand.

“It’s hard to see women lose their babies. It’s hard to hear women call and say, ‘I want a doula because I don’t want to die and I want you to help me,” Bryant said. “But just being a light and being there to support them in any way is really rewarding.”

Through the partnership with The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, Mama to Mama aims to connect at least 180 women to doulas in 2023.

