Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Charitable foundation donates $15K to support new mothers

The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation donated $15,000 to Mama to Mama, a non-profit that...
The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation donated $15,000 to Mama to Mama, a non-profit that supports minority mothers.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation donated $15,000 to Mama to Mama, a non-profit that supports minority mothers. The donation will support the organization’s doula program, which helps mothers with mental and physical support during pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum.

Data shows that Kentucky’s maternal death rate is higher than the national average. Additionally, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues than white women.

Mama to Mama’s executive director, Kazia Bryant, used to be a doula, so she’s seen the challenges firsthand.

“It’s hard to see women lose their babies. It’s hard to hear women call and say, ‘I want a doula because I don’t want to die and I want you to help me,” Bryant said. “But just being a light and being there to support them in any way is really rewarding.”

Through the partnership with The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, Mama to Mama aims to connect at least 180 women to doulas in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Officers responded to a report of a crash on Outer Loop at Briarcliff Road around 5:30 p.m.
Person dead after crash in Okolona
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
Attorney says man arrested near road rage incident that left child wounded was a witness

Latest News

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio
Lawmakers react to JCPS superintendent’s $75k raise
Limited tickets on sale for Pappy Van Winkle, Weller raffles
The 22nd annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bike ride.
Annual 13-day bike ride across Indiana raising money for families of fallen officers
African Heritage Festival returning to Louisville after COVID-19 pandemic hiatus