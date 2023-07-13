Elizabethtown woman arrested, charged with trafficking drugs
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On July 6, Detectives with the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant in Harding County, according to a release.
On Thursday, July 6, Nichole Lewis of Elizabethtown was indicted for two counts of Wanton Endangerment first-degree and trafficking in cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana.
Officials said detectives seized over eight pounds of meth, two pounds of cocaine and marijuana, and around $5,900.
This is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are pending, according to the release.
