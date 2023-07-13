FORECAST: Downpours and t-storms develop this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Locally strong/heavy t-storms this afternoon & evening

More storms later Friday night into Saturday

Quieter weather expected Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hot and humid afternoon ahead with clusters of thunderstorms developing through the afternoon and evening hours. Some could be briefly severe with torrential rainfall. After dealing with scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, rain chances fade overnight. Areas of fog develop early Friday morning; this is most likely in areas that see rain today. Temperatures fall into the 60s and low 70s overnight.

Friday will start off hazy with decent heating into the upper 80s to lower 90s expected. While a risk for an afternoon storm is there, the main chance will be later Friday night into early Saturday. Friday evening looks mostly dry with a wave of downpours and thunderstorms approaching from the west overnight. We’ll monitor that setup for future adjustments.

Thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage on Saturday, with a reduction expected for Sunday.

