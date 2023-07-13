FORECAST: Evening strong storms lead to fog by Friday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES

Numerous strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening, fading after dark

Decent fog chance Friday morning

Friday is dry, but another round of storms arrives Saturday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Strong storms that develop this afternoon will have damaging wind potential, but they’ll begin to ease after sunset and fade away completely after midnight. They’ll leave behind a decent chance of fog by Friday morning, so use caution!

Friday is a hot day with highs in the 90s under a partly sunny sky. Thunderstorm chances will likely stay out of the picture for most of the day. While Friday evening looks dry, it’s late Friday night into early Saturday when storm chances will rise. Lows will be in the 70s by Saturday morning.

Thunderstorms are likely on Saturday, especially early in the day. Some of these storms could be strong, but the early-day timing of them will help to ease the severe weather risk somewhat. Highs on Saturday will be in the 80s.

Sunday is a drier day with highs near 90 degrees, but we’ll be right back at it again with scattered storm chances early to mid next week. This stormy summer weather pattern continues!

