FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms return today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers and thunderstorms today; mainly during the afternoon/evening

Drier weather Friday; An isolated downpour is possible

Stormy weather returns Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some scattered showers and thunderstorms push through the area this morning. Partly to mostly cloudy skies dominate before additional thunderstorms fire up this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be strong, with gusty winds and small hail. Highs in the 80s. After dealing with scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, rain chances fade overnight.

Areas of fog develop early Friday morning; this is most likely in areas that see rain today. Temperatures fall into the 60s and low 70s overnight. A mix of sun and clouds is expected Friday as temperatures warm to near 90°. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, however, most look to remain dry. Partly cloudy skies Friday evening give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Temperatures once again slide into the 60s and low 70s by Saturday morning.

Thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage on Saturday, with a reduction expected for Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.