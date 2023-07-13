Former Christian Academy coach indicted for various sexual misconduct crimes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Grand Jury has charged a former Christian Academy coach for several sexual misconduct-related crimes, according to a release.

42-year-old Clarence Moore has been charged with one count of Unlawful Transaction With a Minor first-degree, two counts of Rape third-degree, four counts of Sodomy third-degree, four counts of Sexual Abuse first-degree, and four counts of Sexual Abuse third-degree.

Officials said Moore was charged in connection to events that took place between November 7, 2022, and June 26, 2023. During this time, Moore is accused of having engaged in criminal sexual misconduct with a minor he was giving private basketball lessons.

“We have just been notified of a situation that may involve a former CAL assistant coach who has not coached at CAL since the 2021-22 school year,” officials with Christian Academy said in a statement. “From our understanding, police are investigating more recent events that do not include his period of employment. As we have no additional information, we cannot comment further but will cooperate with law enforcement if requested.”

Moore’s arraignment is currently scheduled for July 24 at 1 p.m. and his bond is currently set at $50,000.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.