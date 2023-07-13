He was my dad’ a popular Highlands Bar and its owner are still under investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The case against a popular Highlands bar owner is approaching the one-year mark with little movement.

It was September 2022, when Timothy David Mattingly was arrested and charged with sodomy and sexual assault. But the case has still not been presented to a grand jury, leaving everyone in limbo. The alleged victim, Corey Shelton, feels the system is broken and operates through unorganized practices that allowed for things to fall through the cracks.

“Now outside of the vacuum and you wonder why people don’t report sexual assaults,” Shelton told WAVE News Troubleshooters in an exclusive investigation. “You wonder why people don’t come forward. It’s because the system is so overwhelmed by everything else it’s trying to accomplish that when they get fed into this machine, they just get spat back out the other end and the only thing that they’ve feel they’ve done at that point is damage their own reputation.”

Shelton is Mattingly’s former stepson.

“David to me was always like, he was a hard worker,” Shelton said. “He was a go getter.”

But during a visit in September 2022, the image Shelton had of his hard-working stepdad changed.

“As much as I want it to, I know nothing will ever be normal again,” Shelton added.

After coming back from a night out, Shelton told Louisville Metro police his stepdad mixed him a drink which made him feel sick. Shelton said he became violently ill, and that Mattingly began comforting him and told him he would be OK. According to Shelton’s report to police the comforting morphed into unwanted sexual touching and kissing. Mattingly, Shelton recalled, became increasingly bolder with every ounce of consciousness he lost.

“I, I froze,” Shelton recalled. “I didn’t fight. And I’m a little ashamed of that. I just didn’t know what to do and I just realized in the moment that everything was changing.”

“He was my dad,” Shelton said.

Shelton told officers one of his last memories before passing out was of Mattingly standing over him on the couch. Mattingly was nude and looked like a phantom, Shelton said.

It wasn’t until Shelton regained consciousness hours later that he felt pain and panic that he’d been sexually assaulted. Shelton went to the hospital where they put him in a room with another patient- separated by nothing but a curtain. He explained he was feeling violated and was still in shock and so, he refused a rape kit.

“Your decision making isn’t exactly great after that, and I realize now sort of what the effects of immediate trauma are on the body and it’s not.... you’re not able to make decisions on your own,” Shelton said. “Eventually one of the doctors or nurses told us unless you’re able to do a rape kit. The police aren’t going to come. And it was like this chicken and egg situation. ‘You’re going to put me in a room?’ ‘We don’t have a room for this kind of thing.’”

LMPD did meet with Shelton hours later and took a report. A couple of days after that, Mattingly was arrested and charged with sodomy and sexual assault. Frank Mascagni, Mattingly’s attorney, says the claims will be proven false.

“This did not occur,” Mascagni said. “This event did not occur, period.”

Shelton did go to the hospital again once he got back home in Utah because of related medical issues. That’s when he said medical staff treated him with the care the allegations warranted and conducted a rape kit. Medical exams, Shelton said, will show injuries from the sexual assault. But that visit wasn’t until about five days after the alleged incident.

Mascagni says Mattingly struggles to know why Shelton is making the claims. He said they had a great relationship even after he and Shelton’s mother separated.

“It’s crushed him,” Mascagni said. “It has been horrible, psychologically. Financially when this hit the newspaper or the TV media there was a tremendous economic loss at the bar.”

The bar though has had its own long list of issues. WAVE News Troubleshooters found multiple claims involving Nowhere Bar of people being drugged or sexually assaulted.

In fact, Troubleshooters began looking into the bar before Mattingly was arrested. We obtained documents, reports and emails mentioning another incident at Nowhere Bar.

LMPD confirmed they’ve received at least 15 such reports in the last three years. Some of the reports describe victims believing they were drugged while at Nowhere Bar before losing consciousness. One report described a sexual assault at the location itself. Despite the number of allegations, there have been no convictions.

Troubleshooters also requested copies of the city’s file on Nowhere Bar to see what they had gathered. Those documents revealed the bar has been on the radar of the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control too. ABC files included citations, fines, and warnings that their license would be revoked. But Mascagni says Mattingly himself is not at fault, adding that there’s no proof any of the crimes happened at or because of his business- which is surrounded by other bars.

Mattingly did add off duty police and started handing out cards on how to stay safe against date rape drugs. The measures, though, were part of a negotiated agreement with ABC in order to remain open.

“So, this is a man that cares about his business, cares about the community,” Mascagni said. “I am comfortable that a jury of 12 people will find him not guilty if this goes to trial.”

That is if the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office presents the case to a grand jury. So far that hasn’t happened as they wait for the results of testing on blood samples.

Shelton feels LMPD has been an advocate for him, with the detective building the case. The lead detective secured additional funding to get the blood samples sent to another lab with the capability and availability to test it.

It’s the Commonwealth’s prosecutor assigned to the case who Shelton says has treated him and the case dismissingly. He has concerns about their policies and procedures. The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office responded with the following statement, “As the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office is limited with commenting on pending cases, we can confirm that the case is still being reviewed,” they wrote. “We will continue reviewing evidence as it is received. Our office is treating this case with the gravity that it deserves.”

Shelton believes that if the case had been presented to a grand jury, people could have been interviewed under oath and other evidence could have been presented while the blood samples were sent off for testing.

“The process is broken,” Shelton said. “There’s not enough systems in place to adequately protect people.”

Shelton feels it’s Mattingly who is being protected.

But for now, Shelton’s civil lawsuit against Mattingly is ongoing, the investigation still pending and the bar still open.

“You know what my biggest fear is right now? Is that this all goes away and nothing happens and I’m the guy that was out there in the middle of the streets trying to wave cars down and say help, I need help and no one did anything,” Shelton said.

Before the airing of this story Mascagni reiterated his client’s claims of innocence.

“We are confident that said drug will not be detected,” Mascagni wrote. “Hopefully that will conclude this criminal investigation.”

ABC also told us they too are awaiting the outcome of the court case and that they are monitoring any changes.

Shelton now urges others with any information to come forward.

“I know they don’t want to stand in the fire,” he said. “But in good consciousness, I can’t stay quiet.”

