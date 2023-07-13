Indiana AG Rokita shares tips on how to avoid vacation scams

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Summer is finally here, which means scammers are targeting those wanting to travel.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita wants Hoosiers to be aware of vacation scams.

“Summer is a time to spend with friends and family – not a time be a be the target of a scam,” Rokita said in a release. “Remember, anyone can fall victim to a scam, regardless of their age, race, or location. Keep in mind – if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

Rokita shared the following tips to avoid getting scammed:

Avoid high-pressure sales pitches before you book a trip.

Be extra cautious when booking through an unfamiliar company. Check the Better Business Bureau ratings and research the name online to see if there are any allegations of scams.

Read the fine print in the contract before you sign it. It will tell you about the conditions under which the operator can change or cancel the trip and the rules and penalties for cancellation.

Pay by credit card. It gives you more protection than cash or checks.

Use good judgment when sharing about your trip on social media. Consider changing your online privacy settings while on your trip.

Lock your valuables, including personal information, in your trunk or hotel safe.

Hoosiers who believe they’re a victim of a vacation scam can file a complain with the Indiana Attorney General’s Office by clicking here.

