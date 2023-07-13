Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kroger looks to proved financial help to those in need

The Louisville Metro Government is teaming up with Kroger to help provide financial services to...
The Louisville Metro Government is teaming up with Kroger to help provide financial services to residents across the city.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Government is teaming up with Kroger to help provide financial services to residents across the city.

The program will be available at Kroger Mobile Market sites. Services include free financial counseling from the Louisville Financial Empowerment Center as well as free tax preparation services.

“One of the things I often talk about is that we live in the wealthiest country in the world, yet we still have people who have to think about what they are going to eat the next day,” Dare to Care Food Bank President and CEO Vincent James said. “And that should not be the case.”

Officials hope that the combination of many different organizations, including both private and public, will help address the issues of food insecurity.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Officers responded to a report of a crash on Outer Loop at Briarcliff Road around 5:30 p.m.
Person dead after crash in Okolona
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Attorney says man arrested near road rage incident that left child wounded was a witness

Latest News

The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation donated $15,000 to Mama to Mama, a non-profit that...
Charitable foundation donates $15K to support new mothers
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio
Lawmakers react to JCPS superintendent’s $75k raise
Limited tickets on sale for Pappy Van Winkle, Weller raffles
The 22nd annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bike ride.
Annual 13-day bike ride across Indiana raising money for families of fallen officers