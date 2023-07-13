Kroger looks to proved financial help to those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Government is teaming up with Kroger to help provide financial services to residents across the city.

The program will be available at Kroger Mobile Market sites. Services include free financial counseling from the Louisville Financial Empowerment Center as well as free tax preparation services.

“One of the things I often talk about is that we live in the wealthiest country in the world, yet we still have people who have to think about what they are going to eat the next day,” Dare to Care Food Bank President and CEO Vincent James said. “And that should not be the case.”

Officials hope that the combination of many different organizations, including both private and public, will help address the issues of food insecurity.

