Lawmakers react to JCPS superintendent's $75k raise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday night, all but one member of the JCPS school board voted to give Dr. Mary Pollio a $75,000 raise, taking him up to a base salary of $350,000.

The decision was met with some strong criticism.

JCPS lists on its website that the average teacher in the district will make a little more than $73,000 a year next school year.

So to get more than that in one raise is shocking to many.

For an hour and a half, the JCPS school board discussed Pollio’s job performance.

They looked at seven leadership standards: Strategic, Instructional, Cultural, Human Resource, Managerial, Collaborative, and influential.

They had four grades, but they only used two, exemplary and accomplished.

Before the raise, Pollio’s yearly salary was $276,000. All the board members present except for Chris Kolb voted yes.

WAVE News reached out to each of them about their vote, and none of them got back to us.

The board pointed to changes Pollio has made this year. Including new school start times, a 10-year facility plan, staff salary increases, and his positive leadership.

They also said his new salary is proportionate to the $313,000 salary the Fayette County Schools superintendent earns. It’s the second largest school district in the state of Kentucky.

Many people disagreed with the decision, from people on Facebook to the Kentucky House Republican Caucus. They released the following statement on Wednesday.

Seven members of Jefferson County’s delegation in the Kentucky House of Representatives, Representatives Jared Bauman, Kevin Bratcher, Emily Callaway, Ken Fleming, John Hodgson, Jason Nemes, and Susan Witten, issued a statement today regarding news that the Jefferson County Public School Board approved a significant salary increase for district leadership:

“Yesterday’s announcement by the Jefferson County Board of Education further illustrates how out of touch they are with the reality facing our students and the school district. Our schools continue to operate with significant staff shortages and JCPS students lag behind the rest of the state in core academic subjects. While the Kentucky General Assembly provided funding for teacher pay raises in the current budget, this money was intended for classroom educators, school bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and front office staff. It was not meant to continue the staggering expansion of central office or pad the pockets of the district’s administration. A modest increase may be in order given the scope of the position; however, it is an egregious insult to educators throughout the district and all who pay taxes to provide a raise of more than 25% in a dollar amount that outpaces the average teacher’s salary.”

We tried to talk to any of the seven legislatures apart from that statement, but they never got back to us. We also reached out to JCPS to see if the district had a response to the comments, but nothing from them either.

Pollio has two years left on his contract.

