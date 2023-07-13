Limited tickets on sale for Pappy Van Winkle, Weller raffles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whisky Chicks and Bourbon Brotherhood announced two rare bourbon raffles in honor of the 10th annual Bourbon Mixer, according to a release.

Event organizers said the raffles will be benefiting the Coalition for the Homeless.

A full six-bottle Pappy Van Winkle flight and the six-bottle W.L. Weller collection are what is being raffled.

Pappy Van Winkle raffle tickets are $100 and are expected to sell out quickly, as there are only 1,000 tickets, organizers said. One lucky winner will be the owner of:

Old Rip Van Winkle 10-Year Bourbon



Van Winkle Special Reserve 12-Year Lot B Bourbon



Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye Whiskey - 13 Year



Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve - 15 Year



Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve - 20 year



Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve - 23 year

Weller raffle tickets are also limited to just 1,000 and are $50 each. The winner of this raffle will receive:

W.L. Weller 12-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon



W.L. Weller “Craft Your Perfect Bourbon” Bourbon



W.L. Weller Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon



W.L. Weller Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon



W.L. Weller Special Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon



W.L. Weller Antique 107 Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Tickets for each raffle can be found here.

Event organizers said raffle winners will be drawn on Saturday, August 19 at 9 p.m. at the 10th annual Bourbon Mixer, held at the Olmsted from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

For more information and tickets to the disco-themed event, click or tap here.



