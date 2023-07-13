Contact Troubleshooters
Limited tickets on sale for Pappy Van Winkle, Weller raffles

(Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whisky Chicks and Bourbon Brotherhood announced two rare bourbon raffles in honor of the 10th annual Bourbon Mixer, according to a release.

Event organizers said the raffles will be benefiting the Coalition for the Homeless.

A full six-bottle Pappy Van Winkle flight and the six-bottle W.L. Weller collection are what is being raffled.

Pappy Van Winkle raffle tickets are $100 and are expected to sell out quickly, as there are only 1,000 tickets, organizers said. One lucky winner will be the owner of:

  • Old Rip Van Winkle 10-Year Bourbon
  • Van Winkle Special Reserve 12-Year Lot B Bourbon
  • Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye Whiskey - 13 Year
  • Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve - 15 Year
  • Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve - 20 year
  • Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve - 23 year

Weller raffle tickets are also limited to just 1,000 and are $50 each. The winner of this raffle will receive:

  • W.L. Weller 12-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon
  • W.L. Weller “Craft Your Perfect Bourbon” Bourbon
  • W.L. Weller Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon
  • W.L. Weller Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon
  • W.L. Weller Special Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon
  • W.L. Weller Antique 107 Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Tickets for each raffle can be found here.

Event organizers said raffle winners will be drawn on Saturday, August 19 at 9 p.m. at the 10th annual Bourbon Mixer, held at the Olmsted from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

For more information and tickets to the disco-themed event, click or tap here.

