Limited tickets on sale for Pappy Van Winkle, Weller raffles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whisky Chicks and Bourbon Brotherhood announced two rare bourbon raffles in honor of the 10th annual Bourbon Mixer, according to a release.
Event organizers said the raffles will be benefiting the Coalition for the Homeless.
A full six-bottle Pappy Van Winkle flight and the six-bottle W.L. Weller collection are what is being raffled.
Pappy Van Winkle raffle tickets are $100 and are expected to sell out quickly, as there are only 1,000 tickets, organizers said. One lucky winner will be the owner of:
- Old Rip Van Winkle 10-Year Bourbon
- Van Winkle Special Reserve 12-Year Lot B Bourbon
- Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye Whiskey - 13 Year
- Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve - 15 Year
- Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve - 20 year
- Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve - 23 year
Weller raffle tickets are also limited to just 1,000 and are $50 each. The winner of this raffle will receive:
- W.L. Weller 12-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon
- W.L. Weller “Craft Your Perfect Bourbon” Bourbon
- W.L. Weller Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon
- W.L. Weller Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon
- W.L. Weller Special Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon
- W.L. Weller Antique 107 Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Tickets for each raffle can be found here.
Event organizers said raffle winners will be drawn on Saturday, August 19 at 9 p.m. at the 10th annual Bourbon Mixer, held at the Olmsted from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
For more information and tickets to the disco-themed event, click or tap here.
