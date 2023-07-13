Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville leaders announce first installment spending plan for millions in opioid settlement funds

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg and community leaders provided information on a spending plan for the first installment of the millions in opioid settlement funds.

Jefferson County is receiving more than $57 million in direct payments during the settlement’s 18-year lifetime.

The settlement funds are coming from companies that distributed, dispensed, manufactured and sold opioid painkillers and also failed to monitor or report suspicious shipments, leading to substance use disorders and permanent harm, according to the Louisville Metro Government.

There will be about $7 million spent on the first installment. Below is an estimate of where that money will go toward:

  • $1.5 million will be invested in community partners focusing on harm reduction like outreach, education, overdose prevention, and Narcan distribution.
  • $250,000 will go to creating an opioid settlement advisory board to make sure the money is going to the right place, particularly underserved communities.
  • $5.3 million will be available for organizations that submit proposals in the fall that align with approved uses for the funds.

These expenditures will need to be approved by the Louisville Metro Council before any of the funding can be awarded to these projects.

Watch the announcement below on WAVE Now:

