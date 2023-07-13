Louisville seeks partners to serve the homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Craig Greenberg took a step forward in making a Community Care Campus a reality for area homeless.

On Thursday, Greenberg asked for potential partners to step forward with ideas on providing services.

The request is called a “solicitation of interest.”

“And so this solicitation of interest is reaching out to the entire community to see who is interested in putting services or shelter in the buildings that exist on the community care campus,” Greenberg said. “And we hope to have many strong partners apply that we will partner with, and we will make announcements as soon as possible.”

In January, Greenberg announced the spending of $6.9 million to buy buildings on Breckenridge and Brook Streets.

When operational, the Community care Campus is expected to deliver a variety of services.

Medical care is a big need among the homeless. UofL reported homeless patients are four times more likely to come back to the hospital for treatment than the general population.

The Car Campus could provide a place for homeless patients to convalesce, helping to break the endless cycle of patients from the ER to the streets and back again.

Beyond a medical facility, plans for the campus include a laundry, a kitchen, offices, an event space and apartments for family housing.

“When we announced the community campus earlier this year,” Greenberg said, “We made it very clear that we are looking to work with partners around our city that are going to provide needed services and shelter to individuals who are experiencing homelessness, or at risk of becoming homeless.”

Greenberg said interested potential partners will need to get their applications in by 3 p.m. Friday, August 11.

