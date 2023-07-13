Man charged after wreck, shootout at Shively barber shop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police said someone called 911 around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, saying two cars collided and soon after shots were fired just feet away in front of Glenn’s Barber Shop.

Police believe 20-year-old Miquan Flakes was the person behind the shooting. He faces six different charges, including wanton endangerment, drug trafficking and illegally possessing drugs.

An arrest report states the shootout happened with multiple people close by.

Witnesses told police they saw Flakes run inside the home next door to the shop then get into a Jeep with another man and drive away.

Officers later found the Jeep a mile away from the scene and pulled them over. The other man was identified as Traymont Beaumont.

During the traffic stop, officers found out both men were staying at the home next to the barber shop then searched the house.

”We located four handguns inside the house, one of which was stolen, a large amount of cocaine, and marijuana, and other evidence of drug trafficking,” Detective Sergeant of the Shively Police Department Jordan Brown said.

Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown said one of the guns was reported stolen from LMPD.

Officers also seized an additional two rifles from inside the barber shop.

Police one person in the other car had minor injuries.

”It seems like every summer, in the last three or four years, the shootings been going on right here in this part of Shively, where it’s like our shop is sitting in the middle of a battlefield of some sort,” a barber at Glenn’s Barber and Hair Styling Shop said.

This is still an ongoing investigation

Police believe this was a targeted incident and there is no danger to the public.

