“My Camp” of Southern Indiana uplifts at-risk kids, those with incarcerated parents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - My Camp of Southern Indiana is a summer camp for at-risk youth who have parents in prison, loved ones struggling with substance abuse, or are experiencing other kinds of trauma.

The camp consists of two five-day, four-night overnight camps – one for boys and one for girls. There is also a day camp for kids six and older.

This year, there are over 150 participants. The camps are completely free of charge.

Every year, the counselors organize a birthday party for the campers. It’s something many of them experience for the first time.

“We’ve had about 52 first-time birthdays amongst our kiddos,” camp director Suzanna Jacobson said. “Kids who have never experienced cake, balloons, a present not being sold for drugs or taken away 24 hours later. So this is a real chance to make sure every single person who walks through feels celebrated.”

Counselors pack the five-day camp with as many fun events as possible to make the campers feel special. Many of the counselors and support staff started off as campers themselves.

Assistant Director Camron Young knows firsthand how impactful My Camp is.

His father is serving 25 years to life in prison. He said being around other kids who were going through the same challenges he was facing made him realize he wasn’t alone. With the counselors, he said he knew he had someone in his corner.

“What really got me was all the campers that had the same story as me,” Young said. “And that’s why I’m glad that I can be that for the campers now.”

Aubrey Basham said the camp helped her and her sister after her stepfather’s incarceration. She’s now working at the camp to help other kids heal from their trauma.

“It helped me push into a happier, brighter spot in life and encouraged me to make more friends and let go of that part of my past,” Basham said.

The counselors and support staff said breaking down the feeling of isolation is what helped them heal. Now, they hope to pass on what they learned as campers.

“I hope they feel loved when they’re here,” Young said. “I hope to pass on everything I have learned here. I learned to be myself here, and I hope they feel like they can be themselves too.”

To learn more about how you can support My Camp of Southern Indiana, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.