UofL head football coach Jeff Brohm to give update on team heading into fall camp

By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL head football coach Jeff Brohm will be giving an update on the team as the Cardinals get ready for fall camp in a few weeks.

This is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the the Howard Schnellenberger Football Complex. WAVE Sports reporter Dusty Baker will be there giving you the latest on what the new leader of the program announces.

Watch the update here when it begins.

