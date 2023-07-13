UofL head football coach Jeff Brohm gives update on team heading into fall camp
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL head football coach Jeff Brohm gave an update on the team as the Cardinals get ready for fall camp in a few weeks.
This was held Thursday morning at the Howard Schnellenberger Football Complex.
WAVE Sports reporter Dusty Baker was there covering the update.
Brohm on Jack Plummer:— Dusty Baker (@DustyBakerTV) July 13, 2023
“He’s sharp, great for the room for young QB’s, he’s a good leader, has been vocal this summer. He wants to be the guy to help this football team win. He’s battled tested, has experience, he’s been through the fire.” #Louisville pic.twitter.com/GQXyCQno5V
