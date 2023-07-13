UPS workers stage practice strike in Lexington

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The tensions between UPS and Teamsters continue as workers in Lexington staged a practice strike ahead of the company’s contract deadline with union workers.

Teamsters from Lexington’s 651 said there are currently no more negotiations scheduled with UPS. Both sides have until July 31 to reach a deal to prevent a potential strike.

One of the main sticking points is air conditioning in all UPS delivery trucks. Another is for better pay for part and full-time employees.

One of the Lexington union members said some part-timers have to work two or three jobs just to make ends meet.

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg made some remarks on the tension Thursday morning saying he hopes that both sides can reach an agreement that works for everyone.

