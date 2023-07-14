Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

14 PRP households go without water for days

14 households at Bayshore Townhomes in PRP were left to drown in the summer heat without water for nearly four days.
By David Ochoa
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A small community left on an island with no water for days.

14 households at Bayshore Townhomes in PRP were left to drown in the summer heat without water for nearly four days.

The situation got our attention, and as we were investigating, the water started flowing. WAVE News got a call from someone who turned us to the problem.

WAVE News crews made their way to the Bayshore Townhomes and while there, the community’s prayers were answered.

“No water. It’s not fair. It’s not fair. It’s not fair at all,” some of the residents said when we first got there.

What’s not fair is that two buildings are the only ones in the middle of a development that were without water since 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Hayes Gibson manages the property. We went to the office to ask what was going on, and the workers inside gave us the contact info for the regional manager.

WAVE News reached out, but never heard back. The tenants said they’ve had the same problem.

“Management has failed to respond. I’ve left several messages. This is the third day I’ve left messages and nobody’s responded,” they said.

Louisville’s Code and Regulations was at the property Thursday, but no action was taken because they were told the water would be turned back on by the end of the day.

At nearly 6 p.m., there was still no water.

One woman was showing us a faucet in her home with no water coming out when there was a knock on the door.

It was their neighbor.

“The water is being turned back on,” he said.

Their savior was wearing a reflective shirt and riding in a Louisville Water truck.

”Water! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!” one woman said as she turned on her faucet.

“Hallelujah, I have water,” resident Donna McCutchen said.

No more buying water just to flush the toilet. No more bird baths or taking a shower at a relative’s house.

“Now we can bathe,” one woman said.

Water is flowing.

They might be able to finally wash their clothes and dishes again, but to them, the stains on their management’s record aren’t coming out easily.

“I don’t think they handled the situation properly at all,” McCutchen said. “They addressed the issue to us, we had no forewarning, no notice is put on the door, nobody called us or anything.”

It was a close call that none of them want to go through again.

“We need to be reimbursed the money we put out for buying water because a lot of us are on fixed incomes,” McCutchen said. “I have social security, I have a disabled daughter. A lot of these elderly people, they have health issues. And nobody seemed to care until it was addressed through the newsroom.”

The tenants said that not having water was just the latest problem they’ve had at Bayshore Townhomes.

They claim the water was turned off because management didn’t pay the bill.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
Clarence Moore, former head basketball coach at Christian Academy of Louisville, was indicted...
Former Christian Academy coach indicted for various sexual misconduct crimes
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Officers responded to a report of a crash on Outer Loop at Briarcliff Road around 5:30 p.m.
Person dead after crash in Okolona
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Evening strong storms lead to fog by Friday morning
21 women at the Madison Correctional Facility are one step closer to normalcy and a successful...
Madison Correctional Facility women graduate from inaugural prison to workplace program
At a ceremony Thursday night, the Louisville Branch presented more than $85,000 in scholarships...
NAACP Louisville Branch asks colleges to sign diversity pledge after affirmative action ban
Shively Officer William Bors
Shively officer charged after allegedly speeding with emergency lights on appears in court