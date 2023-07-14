14 PRP households go without water for days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A small community left on an island with no water for days.

14 households at Bayshore Townhomes in PRP were left to drown in the summer heat without water for nearly four days.

The situation got our attention, and as we were investigating, the water started flowing. WAVE News got a call from someone who turned us to the problem.

WAVE News crews made their way to the Bayshore Townhomes and while there, the community’s prayers were answered.

“No water. It’s not fair. It’s not fair. It’s not fair at all,” some of the residents said when we first got there.

What’s not fair is that two buildings are the only ones in the middle of a development that were without water since 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Hayes Gibson manages the property. We went to the office to ask what was going on, and the workers inside gave us the contact info for the regional manager.

WAVE News reached out, but never heard back. The tenants said they’ve had the same problem.

“Management has failed to respond. I’ve left several messages. This is the third day I’ve left messages and nobody’s responded,” they said.

Louisville’s Code and Regulations was at the property Thursday, but no action was taken because they were told the water would be turned back on by the end of the day.

At nearly 6 p.m., there was still no water.

One woman was showing us a faucet in her home with no water coming out when there was a knock on the door.

It was their neighbor.

“The water is being turned back on,” he said.

Their savior was wearing a reflective shirt and riding in a Louisville Water truck.

”Water! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!” one woman said as she turned on her faucet.

“Hallelujah, I have water,” resident Donna McCutchen said.

No more buying water just to flush the toilet. No more bird baths or taking a shower at a relative’s house.

“Now we can bathe,” one woman said.

Water is flowing.

They might be able to finally wash their clothes and dishes again, but to them, the stains on their management’s record aren’t coming out easily.

“I don’t think they handled the situation properly at all,” McCutchen said. “They addressed the issue to us, we had no forewarning, no notice is put on the door, nobody called us or anything.”

It was a close call that none of them want to go through again.

“We need to be reimbursed the money we put out for buying water because a lot of us are on fixed incomes,” McCutchen said. “I have social security, I have a disabled daughter. A lot of these elderly people, they have health issues. And nobody seemed to care until it was addressed through the newsroom.”

The tenants said that not having water was just the latest problem they’ve had at Bayshore Townhomes.

They claim the water was turned off because management didn’t pay the bill.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.