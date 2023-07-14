Contact Troubleshooters
18-year-old injured after shooting in Shively

(Action News 5)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shively Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Schaffner Drive around 5:05 p.m., according to officials.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old who had been shot multiple times.

At this time, the teen is expected to survive his injuries, according to the release.

Officials said that the incident was not a random act of violence, it happened because of an argument between “known parties.” There is not believed to be any danger to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or the anonymous tip line at 502-930-2SPD.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

