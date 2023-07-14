Attorney General Daniel Cameron campaigns in Meade County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The race for the next governor of Kentucky is underway and the candidates have been hitting the campaign trail.

Republican candidate Daniel Cameron stopped by Brandenburg at Meade County Christian School Friday afternoon. During his campaign rally, he made several attacks on the Beshear administration and how the governor handled businesses and churches during the pandemic.

Cameron also talked about education in Kentucky and wants to work to create better opportunities for teachers in the Commonwealth.

“Look at what Governor DeSantis has done in Florida, Glen Young is trying to do in Virginia,” Cameron said. “They’re expanding opportunities and choices for our kids and our parents. But they’re raising salaries for our teachers because they respect the job that our teachers have to do.”

Attorney General Cameron also visited Hardinsburg on Friday to try to gain voters before the November election.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.