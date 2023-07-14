Clarksville Schools host ‘Pack the Bus’ fundraiser to prepare for start of classes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clarksville Community School students head back to class on August 3, and on Thursday the district kicked off their annual “Pack the Bus” fundraiser.

This year, Clarksville Schools changed it up for a day of fun at Green Tree Mall. People could stop by Sears Auto Center to donate school supplies, enter giveaways and create crafts.

The goal is to make sure all Clarksville students have the tools they need for a successful school year, especially those who may otherwise go without.

“We all deserve a good education,” Enchanted Kids owner Jessica Giles said as she was donating supplies. “And if you’re missing out on the tools you need for that education, then that’s going to change the way that you’re able to learn.”

Clarksville Schools will continue collecting donations at the Sears Auto Center through July 31. People can drop off new school supplies or make a donation to Clarksville Cares to let them do the shopping.

