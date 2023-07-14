Contact Troubleshooters
Crowdfunding platform page says girl wounded in road rage shooting is facing paralysis

The shooting happened Monday evening.
The shooting happened Monday evening.(WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A young girl is still recovering after being shot during a road rage incident in Louisville earlier this week, but information posted on a crowdfunding platform page states doctors say she might not walk again.

The GoFundMe, which was made to support the family, says that 6-year-old Onyx had recently celebrated her birthday when she was shot while riding in a car with her father and two siblings. The page says the girl’s spine had been severed and she now needs around-the-clock care.

Police say the people in a car with the girl got into an altercation with three motorcyclists along I-65.

Only one arrest has been made in the incident. Jonathan Rivera, 33, of Louisville, is charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun. Rivera has not been charged with the shooting itself.

An arrest report says police found several shell casings at the scene which matched a gun seized from Rivera.

Jaret Hill, Rivera’s attorney, says his client was just riding his motorcycle when a car hit him from behind. According to Hill, Rivera was only defending himself.

Rivera’s next court date is set for July 20.

