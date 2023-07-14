Contact Troubleshooters
DuPont Manual High School head football coach ‘temporarily removed’

DuPont Manual High School
DuPont Manual High School
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The head football coach at duPont Manual High School has been “temporarily removed,” according to a release.

“I am writing to everyone today to ensure communication and transparency to our families and players regarding a change to our football program,” Athletic Director David Zuberer said in a statement. “At this time, Coach Donnie Stoner has been temporarily removed from coaching responsibilities per Jefferson County Public School’s policies and practices.”

Coach Josh Gillispie will be acting as head coach until further notice, according to the release. He has coached with the duPont Manual football program since 2019.

Zuberer said he and Principal Dr. Michael Newman will meet with the players at the beginning of practice to update them on the temporary change.

