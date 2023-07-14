Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Dry afternoon with storms returning Saturday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot afternoon ahead
  • More rounds of showers and thunderstorms Saturday
  • Quieter weather expected Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We are on track for a hot afternoon with highs into the 90s with a mostly sunny sky. There is only a very small chance for a pop-up thunderstorm for the region.

This evening looks warm and dry with a partly cloudy sky. Thunderstorms will likely roll in from the west during the overnight hours into sunrise on Saturday. Stay tuned for adjustments on the rainfall timing.

Saturday morning looks to start off active with clusters of showers and thunderstorms. We could see another round in the afternoon but if the morning rain lingers, the risk for afternoon thunderstorms will get reduced.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms stick around Saturday evening before rain chances fade during the night. Expect lows in the 60s.

Quiet weather is expected on Sunday with a stormy pattern returning for us as we head into next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE Midday Weather - Friday, July 14, 2023

Most Read

The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Clarence Moore, former head basketball coach at Christian Academy of Louisville, was indicted...
Former Christian Academy coach indicted for various sexual misconduct crimes
Officers responded to a report of a crash on Outer Loop at Briarcliff Road around 5:30 p.m.
Person dead after crash in Okolona

Latest News

WAVE Midday Weather - Friday, July 14, 2023
A view of a Saharan dust cloud from the ISS.
Behind the Forecast: Saharan Dust’s Impact on the Atlantic Hurricane Season
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 7/13
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 7/12