FORECAST: Dry afternoon with storms returning Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Hot afternoon ahead

More rounds of showers and thunderstorms Saturday

Quieter weather expected Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We are on track for a hot afternoon with highs into the 90s with a mostly sunny sky. There is only a very small chance for a pop-up thunderstorm for the region.

This evening looks warm and dry with a partly cloudy sky. Thunderstorms will likely roll in from the west during the overnight hours into sunrise on Saturday. Stay tuned for adjustments on the rainfall timing.

Saturday morning looks to start off active with clusters of showers and thunderstorms. We could see another round in the afternoon but if the morning rain lingers, the risk for afternoon thunderstorms will get reduced.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms stick around Saturday evening before rain chances fade during the night. Expect lows in the 60s.

Quiet weather is expected on Sunday with a stormy pattern returning for us as we head into next week.

