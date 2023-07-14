Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Quiet Friday before stormy start to weekend

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot, humid Friday
  • More rounds of showers and thunderstorms Saturday
  • Quieter weather expected Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be sunny and hot. Temperatures jump into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Most areas look to stay dry throughout the day.

After a partly cloudy evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms push into the region late tonight into early Saturday morning. Temperatures fall into the 60s and low 70s as rain chances increase.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are in Saturday’s forecast, with the best chances for widespread rain in the morning. Highs climb into the 80s tomorrow afternoon as we monitor the radar for additional scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms stick around Saturday evening before rain chances fade during the night. Expect lows in the 60s.

Sunday looks hot, humid, and mainly dry; highs top out near 90°. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are

expected through most of next week.

WAVE Sunrise Weather - Friday, July 14, 2023

The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
Clarence Moore, former head basketball coach at Christian Academy of Louisville, was indicted...
Former Christian Academy coach indicted for various sexual misconduct crimes
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Officers responded to a report of a crash on Outer Loop at Briarcliff Road around 5:30 p.m.
Person dead after crash in Okolona
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

WAVE Sunrise Weather - Friday, July 14, 2023
StormTALK! Weather Blog 7/13
StormTALK! Weather Blog 7/12
StormTALK! Weather Blog 7/11