FORECAST: Quiet Friday before stormy start to weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Hot, humid Friday

More rounds of showers and thunderstorms Saturday

Quieter weather expected Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be sunny and hot. Temperatures jump into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Most areas look to stay dry throughout the day.

After a partly cloudy evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms push into the region late tonight into early Saturday morning. Temperatures fall into the 60s and low 70s as rain chances increase.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are in Saturday’s forecast, with the best chances for widespread rain in the morning. Highs climb into the 80s tomorrow afternoon as we monitor the radar for additional scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms stick around Saturday evening before rain chances fade during the night. Expect lows in the 60s.

Sunday looks hot, humid, and mainly dry; highs top out near 90°. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are

expected through most of next week.

