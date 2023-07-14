FORECAST: A stormy Saturday coming our way

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered heavy downpours into Saturday

Air Quality Alert for wildfire smoke on Sunday

Stormy pattern into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This evening looks warm and dry with a partly cloudy sky. Thunderstorms will likely roll in from the west during the overnight hours into sunrise on Saturday. Stay tuned for adjustments on the rainfall timing.

Saturday morning looks to start off active with clusters of showers and thunderstorms. We could see another round in the afternoon but if the morning rain lingers, the risk for afternoon thunderstorms will get reduced.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms stick around Saturday evening before rain chances fade during the night. Expect lows in the 60s.

An Air Quality Alert is out for Sunday across the Louisville Metro as wildfire smoke comes back to town. Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny/hazy skies for the afternoon. We’ll keep a small chance for an afternoon pop-up thunderstorm.

Another cold front moves In Monday with a period of showers (perhaps some thunder). More rounds of thunderstorms are expected as we head into next week.

Stay close to the forecast for likely updates.

