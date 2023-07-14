Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Governor Andy Beshear hits campaign trail in Shelby County

(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear hit the campaign trail Friday afternoon looking for a second term in office.

Beshear was in Shelby County, the home of a $2 billion electric vehicle manufacturing plant that’s coming to Kentucky. During his rally, he talked about what tough times Kentuckians have endured the past four years and how we made it through a pandemic, tornadoes, flooding and so much more.

He also talked about the major economic developments that have been happening in Kentucky.

“But it’s not me, it’s us,” Beshear said. “It is all of us that desperately want a better future for our kids and our grandkids. We’re seeing the rest of the nation notice us.”

Beshear also visited Bardstown on Friday to continue his campaign.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Clarence Moore, former head basketball coach at Christian Academy of Louisville, was indicted...
Former Christian Academy coach indicted for various sexual misconduct crimes
Officers responded to a report of a crash on Outer Loop at Briarcliff Road around 5:30 p.m.
Person dead after crash in Okolona

Latest News

Attorney General Daniel Cameron campaigns in Meade County
Attorney General Daniel Cameron reveals public safety plan
(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Attorney General Daniel Cameron reveals public safety plan
WAVE News break down key Kentucky laws that go into place once the 2023-2024 school year starts.
New Kentucky laws set to take effect ahead of 2023-2024 school year