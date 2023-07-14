Governor Andy Beshear hits campaign trail in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear hit the campaign trail Friday afternoon looking for a second term in office.

Beshear was in Shelby County, the home of a $2 billion electric vehicle manufacturing plant that’s coming to Kentucky. During his rally, he talked about what tough times Kentuckians have endured the past four years and how we made it through a pandemic, tornadoes, flooding and so much more.

He also talked about the major economic developments that have been happening in Kentucky.

“But it’s not me, it’s us,” Beshear said. “It is all of us that desperately want a better future for our kids and our grandkids. We’re seeing the rest of the nation notice us.”

Beshear also visited Bardstown on Friday to continue his campaign.

