Heaven Hill invests in sewers and local no-profits serving the California neighborhood

On July 14, 2023, Heaven Hill Brands announced that $250,000 of an $800,000 Spirited Neighborhood Initiative will be used to eliminating offensive smells coming from sewers in the California neighborhood.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In many parts of Louisville, the only thing worse than the summertime heat is the smell that comes out of the old sewers. But residents in the California neighborhood will be getting some relief thanks to a very influential neighbor.

Heaven Hill Brands opened a distillery in the California neighborhood 25 years ago. On Friday, the company announced local investments of $800,000 called the “Spirited Neighborhood Initiative.”

“Heaven Hill is committed to being the best neighbor we can in the communities where we work and live, and Louisville’s California neighborhood has been our distilling home for nearly 25 years,” said Allan Latts, co-president of Heaven Hill Brands. “We’re working with some key organizations that make up the fabric of the West End community to support a sustainable, thriving California neighborhood now and for future generations.”

Nearly one-third of the investment, $250,000, will be spent on eliminating offensive smells coming from neighborhood sewers.

“We understand that the neighbors have a real strong concern about the smells of this community, right?” Rachel Nally, Heaven Hill Director of Environment and Sustainability said. “So we wanted to make sure that we’re listening to them. And if that is a big concern for the neighborhood, then we wanted to help solve that.”

The company is giving MSD $250,000 grant to install traps in century old catch basins to help eliminate the smell. Tonya Hardiman, a California neighborhood resident, says work cannot begin soon enough. There are four sewer openings close to her house, the worst smelling one is just across the street.

“It’s stinky,” Hardiman said, “and hopefully they can do something about it.”

According to MSD, there are 76 catch basins that need upgrading in the California neighborhood. Heaven Hill’s contribution will pay to fix about a dozen of them. MSD said the contribution will accelerate the work that needs to be done.

Heaven Hill is also contributing $500,000 to five West Louisville organizations over the next five years. The organizations are: Change Today Change Tomorrow, AMPED, Neighborhood House, Louisville Central Community Center and West End School.

Heaven Hill said the sewer grant and contributions to non-profits are targeting specific needs in the community.

