Interstate 64 lane, ramp closures scheduled for inspections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lane and ramp closures on I-64 are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 18, according to The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

A single eastbound lane will be closed on Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and a single westbound lane will be closed on Thursday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. near the 3.2 to 4.1 mile points, officials said.

The off-ramp from I-64 West to 3rd Street and River Road (Exit 5B) will also be closed on Saturday, July 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the release.

Officials said the closures are needed in order to perform a hands-on, two-year inspection of the I-64 bridges near downtown Louisville.

Anyone traveling through that area is advised to be careful and to plan ahead for increased travel times.

