Madison Correctional Facility women graduate from inaugural prison to workplace program

21 women at the Madison Correctional Facility are one step closer to normalcy and a successful re-entry after graduating from a prison to workforce program.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Women at the Madison Correctional Facility are preparing to re-enter society after graduating from a Prison to the Workforce program Thursday.

The ceremony celebrated their journey to learn the tools necessary to thrive outside of jail and not return to prison.

21 women from the Madison Correctional facility became graduates from the Televerde Foundation’s Career PATHS Cohort Thursday and ultimately took the first step to the beginning of the rest of their lives.

It was a day that a lot of the women at the Madison Correctional Facility never thought they’d see.

The culmination of 6 months of hard work preparing themselves for release turned them into graduates.

“That and I’m really proud of myself in my cohort because I never really have that feeling of accomplishing something that is positive,” graduate Amy Smith said.

Smith said that when she got locked up she didn’t think she had a chance of doing anything with her life.

Thanks to the opportunity that Televerde and Aventiv gave her, she said she has the confidence to do anything.

“I know that I can love me and that there is a lot of worth to me,” Smith said. “I learned that I am a lot more than what I put myself being, and I deserve more than I have given myself, and I have a much larger road that I can get on and succeed in.”

Televerde Foundation said their programs help prepare these women through personal and professional development, teach them how to build and repair relationships, and how to use workplace technology with the help of Adventiv.

Televerde Foundation CEO Michelle Cirocco said that all of these skills are crucial to successful re-entry into society.

“We want them to actually find their niche in the workplace and that’s the most important thing,” Cirocco said. “To realize that they can get out of prison and actually have something more than a minimum wage job or some meaningless job.”

During the graduation ceremony, the 21 women presented their one to five-year plans. with almost all of them wanting to continue their education and launch great careers.

“This has changed my life 100% for the better,” Smith said. “If I got out of prison and didn’t have this program, I probably wouldn’t have succeeded at all, and I probably would have been a repeat and back in prison. But with this program, I am 100% confident in myself to succeed.”

Cirocco said out of the 600 people they have worked with, none have gone back to prison. So she encourages businesses and hiring managers to consider working with Televerde to take on second-chance hires.

The Televerde Foundation said they hope to continue to make a difference here in Indiana and help as many people as possible make a successful transition after their release.

