Man charged with physically assaulting preschool twins, placing one child in washer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is facing child abuse charges involving the twin children of his girlfriend who he was taking care of.

Joshua Robert Morley, 20, of Louisville, is charged with three counts of criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.

Morley’s arrest report says Norton Children’s Hospital contacted Louisville Metro police about five-year-old twins who were being treated in the emergency room for blunt force trauma injuries to their genitals and forehead. One of the children also had blunt force injuries to their abdomen along with a serious injury to the liver. In addition, both were showing a condition common with extreme muscle injuries.

The report states that during separate interviews with police, each child said Morley punched them multiple times with a closed fist to their privates and forehead and was holding them by the hair while doing so.

One of the children told investigators “that he was put in the laundry” by Morley. The second child told police he witnessed Morley put the other child into the washer and close the lid. The witness said the machine was making noises. The child who was put into the washer said it was dark and he couldn’t breathe.

Morley was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is being held on a $50,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned this morning.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.