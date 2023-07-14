Man in court charged with kidnapping, beating victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was attacked and beaten while in her own car, and now a man is facing charges.

52-year-old Alonzo Palmer was arrested on Thursday following the incident last month. Police said Palmer approached the victim in her car, punched her in the face and told her to move out of the driver’s seat. He then drove off with the victim in the passenger seat.

Palmer’s arrest report states that he punched the victim multiple times, bruising her eye, legs and even breaking her nose.

Authorities said he also pulled out a handgun, pointing it at the victim.

Palmer is being charged with theft, kidnapping, terroristic threatening and several other charges. His bond is set at $75,000 full cash.

