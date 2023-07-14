Contact Troubleshooters
Missing 24-year-old woman found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest

24-year-old Lynnden Bray
24-year-old Lynnden Bray(LMPD)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A missing woman has been found dead in the Jefferson Memorial Forest Friday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD began Operation Return Home for missing 24-year-old Lynnden Bray Friday morning. Officials said she had been missing since Thursday around 5 p.m. and was last seen walking her dogs near the Paul Yost Recreation Center.

In an update, LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the operation was canceled after Bray was found dead in the Jefferson Memorial Forest.

Officials said a death investigation has begun and the cause of dead has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

