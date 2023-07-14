Missing 24-year-old woman found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A missing woman has been found dead in the Jefferson Memorial Forest Friday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD began Operation Return Home for missing 24-year-old Lynnden Bray Friday morning. Officials said she had been missing since Thursday around 5 p.m. and was last seen walking her dogs near the Paul Yost Recreation Center.

In an update, LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the operation was canceled after Bray was found dead in the Jefferson Memorial Forest.

Officials said a death investigation has begun and the cause of dead has not yet been determined.

